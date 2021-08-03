Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party’s reconciliation committee, Senator Bukola Saraki, has paid courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde at the Government, Ibadan.

Senator Saraki was accompanied by the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke and host of others.

Although the reason for the visit is still unknown, party leaders are presently in a closed door meeting with the Oyo state governor.

Meanwhile, the former Senate was on Saturday interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over his sources of wealth and property.

While the former Kwara state governor is yet to make his intention known publicly, Political watchers say he is eyeing the presidency in 2023.