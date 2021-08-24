The Deputy National Chairman, South, of the Peoples Democratic Party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has postponed the National Working Committee meeting of the party earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 24th of August, 2021 in Abuja.

The postponement which according to him is pursuant to Section 35(3) (b) of the constitution of the People’s Democratic Party which empowers him to summon and preside over party meetings in the absence of the national chairman.

He added that party’s attention was drawn yesterday evening to a court order which purports to restrain its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, from summoning and presiding over the meetings of the organs of the party.

He said the situation led to leaders of the party to consult widely and agreed on the postponement of the National Working Committee meeting slated for the party’s national Secretariat at Wadata Plaza, Wuse in Abuja until further notice.

He disclosed that the decision is in the overall interest of the Peoples Democratic Party and further decisions will be taken after wide and extensive consultations.