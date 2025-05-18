House of Representatives aspirant for Ovia Constituency, Rev. Johnny Aikpitanyi, has called on leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to rally around the Saraki-led Reconciliatory Committee to address the current challenges facing the party.

He made this call amid concerns of defections and internal disputes threatening the party’s unity nationwide.

Rev. Aikpitanyi noted that the National Leadership of the PDP recently inaugurated a Reconciliatory Committee headed by the former Senate President and ex-Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki, with the mandate to rebuild the party and restore unity among aggrieved members. He emphasised that supporting the committee is crucial to strengthening the party’s structure and repositioning it for future electoral success.

According to Rev. Aikpitanyi, the PDP must prioritise reconciliation and dialogue in addressing internal disagreements. He expressed concern over the wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country, including rumoured plans of opposition governors and lawmakers joining the ruling party. Aikpitanyi urged PDP members to avoid actions that could further deepen the crisis, stressing that collective efforts are needed to sustain the party’s relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also referenced the recent statement by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who claimed that by 2027, there would be no other political parties left in Nigeria besides the APC. Additionally, he pointed to comments by APC leaders in Osun, who advised the PDP to register as a new party amid its internal conflicts. Aikpitanyi described these remarks as a clear indication of the APC’s agenda to weaken the opposition and urged PDP members not to fall into the trap of disunity.

Rev. Aikpitanyi stressed that the party must not only focus on electoral strategies but also build stronger relationships among members and stakeholders. He appealed to aggrieved members to embrace peaceful resolution mechanisms and support the Saraki-led committee’s efforts to restore unity within the party.

He affirmed that the PDP remains a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape despite the current challenges. According to Aikpitanyi, the party has a long history of resilience and has surmounted past challenges through commitment to internal democracy and mutual respect among members.

Rev. Aikpitanyi called on PDP leaders, stakeholders, and grassroots supporters to demonstrate faith in the reconciliatory process and cooperate fully with the committee. He believes that a united and focused PDP will be better positioned to reclaim power and deliver on its promises to Nigerians in the future.