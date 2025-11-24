The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a new turn in Jigawa State, as former local council chairmen openly declare support for former Governor Sule Lamido and urge him to explore an alternative political platform. A Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen of the PDP in J...

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a new turn in Jigawa State, as former local council chairmen openly declare support for former Governor Sule Lamido and urge him to explore an alternative political platform.

A Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen of the PDP in Jigawa State says the party is suffering what it describes as “deepening internal crisis” due to failed leadership decisions at the national level.

In a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting at the PDP Secretariat in Dutse, the group accused the national leadership of sidelining former Governor Sule Lamido and blocking him from contesting for the position of national chairman.

The statement, signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Ali Idris Diginsa, warns that persistent divisions, distrust, and unresolved disputes have weakened the party nationwide.

The group also condemned the recent clash between Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, describing the development as “shameful and embarrassing,” and damaging to Nigeria’s democracy.

According to available party records, the PDP is Nigeria’s oldest opposition movement with political structures in all 36 states and over 800 local government wards nationwide, yet continues to struggle with prolonged internal conflicts.

The former chairmen pledged full loyalty to Sule Lamido, whom they describe as a consistent, principled, and courageous democrat whose political journey spans over four decades.

They noted that Lamido remains the only surviving member of the famous G9 and G18 political blocs that shaped the party’s early foundation, and has never defected to any other party, even during the Buhari wave of 2015.

The group has now mandated Lamido to seek what it calls “a viable new platform” to advance what they describe as “the dream of a greater Jigawa and a better Nigeria.”

The Forum wants the Jigawa PDP leadership to convene an urgent meeting with the former governor, insisting that wherever he goes, they will follow.

The latest development signals a widening rift inside Nigeria’s leading opposition party, at a time when the nation is seeking strong democratic institutions, unity, and stability.