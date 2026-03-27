Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, says the challenges confronting the PDP are not insurmountable, urging stakeholders to take decisive steps to reposition it ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Saraki a former Governor of Kwara State emphasises the need for a fresh National Convention and the emergence of a properly elected National Working Committee (NWC) validated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, in a post on his verified X handle @bukolasaraki on Friday these measures are critical to restoring internal legitimacy, strengthening party structures and rebuilding public confidence in the PDP.

He noted that a credible and duly recognised leadership would provide a solid platform for aspirants seeking to contest in the 2027 elections, while ensuring adherence to due process within the party.

He stressed that unity and preparedness remain key to the PDP’s ability to present a viable alternative to Nigerians.

“At the end of the day, we owe Nigerians a serious, united, and prepared alternative worthy of their trust and confidence,” he said.

He added that with the right reforms and commitment from stakeholders, the party can overcome its current challenges and regain its footing in the country’s political landscape.