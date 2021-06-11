The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) of plans to disenfranchise members of the party from participating in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

The party equally alleged the state electoral umpire of interfering in the internal affairs of the party in the state, pointing out that OGSIEC is aiding the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state in avoiding healthy political competition during the council elections.

The Ogun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, raised these allegations during a protest by members of the party to the Iwe Iroyin secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

The protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions such and maintained that the party has no faction again and claims that the party is divided is part of antics of the opposition to disenfranchise the party’s members.