The ruling People’s Democratic Party PDP in Zamfara state has accused the All Progressive Congress, the APC of using the Military to intimidate voters during Saturday’s state assembly By-Election in Kaura Namoda South Constituency.

The PDP Says Bandit warlords were also used to threaten electorates that anyone who vote for the PDP would not return home alive.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP secretariate, in Gusau, the PDP chairman Jibo Magayaki says the party condemn in totality the unholy act of the APC.

Mr Magayaki insist that the party will no longer tolerate intimidation during future polls as it is ready to participate in the rerun election.

” We are addressing this press conference with a heavy heart especially regarding the unholy act demonstrated by the APC during yesterday’s State Assembly by-election in Kaura Namoda South Constituency” Magayaki Said

” Military presence took over the election’s and were not only present but harrased and intimidated electorates” He added.

” Soldiers that are supposed to have been deployed to protect lives and property against terrorists were the ones protecting votes for the APC”

” We also saw the presence of Bandit Warlords in some Polling Units threatening electorates that anyone who voted for the PDP Will not go back home alive” The PDP Alledges.

” In as much as we are ready to challenge any act of lawlessness in the court of law, we want to make it very clear that we will no longer fold our arms and see such thing taking place in the future election’s” The PDP Said.

A brigade commander of the Nigerian Army according to the PDP chairman was among those used to man polling units for the APC to deny PDP members the right to vote candidate of their choice.

Mr Jibo Magayaki also calls on its members and the General public to remain calm as the party is optimistic of victory in the rerun polls as declared by INEC

The Independent National electoral Commission, INEC had earlier today declared the election inconclusive due to cancellation of votes in five polling unit’s across two political wards

The by election follows the demise of the member representating Kaura Namoda South Constituency at the state Assembly under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC Aminu Kasuwar- Daji in April, this year.