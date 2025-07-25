A grassroots political group, the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his appointment as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while pledging to mobilize 10 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elect...

A grassroots political group, the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his appointment as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while pledging to mobilize 10 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released Thursday and signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi, the group described Yilwatda’s emergence as a strategic move that reflects the APC’s commitment to its progressive ideals and electoral dominance.

They praised Yilwatda’s credentials as a scholar, administrator, and humanitarian, expressing confidence that his leadership would strengthen the party’s grassroots structures ahead of the next general elections.

“Our absolute loyalty lies with the new APC chairman. We pledge rock-solid support for his efforts to reposition the party and deliver victory for President Tinubu in 2027,” the statement read.

The PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, operating under the patronage of High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), reiterated its commitment to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The group unveiled plans to mobilize support across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas through door-to-door campaigns, voter education, rallies, media engagements, and strategic partnerships.

It also plans youth and women empowerment programs, data-driven outreach strategies, and collaboration with traditional, religious, and civil society institutions.

Highlighting Tinubu’s record in office, the group credited him with increasing government revenue to over ₦9.1 trillion, reducing debt service-to-revenue ratio from 97% to 68%, and clearing significant arrears. It also noted reforms in the forex market that addressed $10 billion in liabilities, creation of 240,000 jobs via MSME support, a new national minimum wage, and tax reforms that boosted FIRS collections to ₦21.3 trillion.

Tinubu’s regional role as ECOWAS Chair and the Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme benefiting over 900,000 citizens were also spotlighted as achievements.

“Our support for President Tinubu is based on proven performance. His bold reforms are already steering the nation towards stability and prosperity despite inherited setbacks,” Adekanbi said, dismissing criticisms of the administration as “baseless.”

The group urged Nigerians to join its grassroots campaign, framing the 2027 election as a defining moment for consolidating national progress under Tinubu’s leadership.

Yilwatda’s appointment comes as the APC undergoes internal restructuring to strengthen its base ahead of future polls.