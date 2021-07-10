The Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS and other related abuses, which is also investigating the Lekki shooting incident of October 20, 2020, has admitted in evidence post mortem results and CDs of all 99 corpses deposited at the Lagos morgue between the 20th and the 27th of Oct 2020.

A consultant pathologist to the Lagos State Government, Professori John Obafunwa, who is testifying before the panel brought the results following an order made on June 5, 2021 for it to be produced.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi admitted the documents in evidence, following an application by the counsel to some Endsars protesters, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika.

There was no objections from other counsel in the matter.

At the June 5 sitting of the panel, Justice Okuwobi had ordered the witness to produce the autopsy reports conducted on all the 99 bodies brought in for examination from various parts of Lagos between the 20th and 27th of Oct, 2020.

Before the panel made that order last month, the senior pathologist had testified that of the 99 bodies received, only 3 bodies were labeled as #EndSars Lekki.

The identities of all three male victims still remain unknown.