Party congresses: Gov. Ugwuanyi, PDP national secretary, others, meet Anambra stakeholders in Enugu

Governor of Enugu State and Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the Party’s Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, the Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Ndubuisi Eneh, the PDP National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Ali Odefa, other leaders of the Party in the zone, on Sunday, held a strategic meeting with expanded stakeholders of PDP in Anambra State, at the Government House, Enugu, preparatory to the forthcoming Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of the Party in Anambra State.

Mr. Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Ben Obi, Prof. A.B.C Nwosu, Chief Chris Uba, Chief Mrs. Josephine Anenih, and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP’s Governorship Candidate in 2021, were among those present at the closed-door meeting.