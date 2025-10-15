The management of Sodic Parks and Gardens Ltd, a popular relaxation spot located in Life Camp, Abuja, has appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to intervene and stop what it described as an unlawful attempt to demolish...

The management of Sodic Parks and Gardens Ltd, a popular relaxation spot located in Life Camp, Abuja, has appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to intervene and stop what it described as an unlawful attempt to demolish its facilities by individuals allegedly acting under the guise of government authority.

In an open letter to the Minister dated 13th October 2025, the park’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Chinedu Ogbonna, said the ongoing road project in Life Camp, initiated under the Minister’s direction, does not affect the park’s premises or property.

He explained that this fact had been verified and confirmed by both Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the construction firm handling the project, and the Engineering Department of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

While commending the Minister for his infrastructural renewal drive across Abuja, Ogbonna said the park fully supports Wike’s vision of a more organised and investor-friendly city. He, however, expressed concern that some “corrupt individuals” within government were allegedly attempting to misuse the Minister’s name and authority to forcibly evict the company from its legitimately allocated site.

Describing the move as an abuse of office and a threat to due process, the company disclosed that it had already taken legal action to protect its rights and urged all relevant agencies, including the Development Control Department, to respect the court process and avoid actions that could amount to contempt.

“As a responsible corporate organisation operating lawfully within Life Camp since 2011, we have contributed meaningfully to the environmental and recreational development of the area,” Ogbonna stated. “We humbly appeal to the Honourable Minister to direct the relevant authorities to act within the ambit of the law and uphold fairness and justice.”

Sodic Parks and Gardens reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ongoing reform initiatives of the FCT Administration under Wike, pledging continued collaboration to enhance Abuja’s beauty and livability.