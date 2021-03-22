Parents of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in the Igabi Local government area of Kaduna State have called on government at all levels to do more to secure the release of the 39 students after 12 days in captivity without any sign of any step being taken to get them out.

The parents spoke at a press conference they addressed in Kaduna to demand more from government on what they said is an ongoing pain that is now 12 days and counting.

Kambai Sam who is the Chairman of the group said government should give the issue more attention to ensure that it is resolved soon.

He condemned the silence of the school management, the federal ministry of Environment and the Kaduna State government on the issue describing it as an unacceptable situation feeding hopelessness with each passing day.

He added that the government and the school management have betrayed their trust in a rescue operation that is not forthcoming.

He said the parents have watched with dismay similar ocurrence in other parts of the country and feels the need to call the attention of all stakeholders at the state, federal level and indeed the world to act with dispatch and ensure the safe and immediate release of the students.

They gave the Federal Government and all stakeholders a 48 hour ultimatum to rescue the students or face a daily dose of protests until their release is secured.

They sought for the support of Human Rights Organizations, NGOs, NBA, ASUU, the United Nations, and all well meaning Nigerians and citizens of the world, to rise together with them and prevail on the authorities to ensure the speedy rescue of the Afaka 39.