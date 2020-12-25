A former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, (retd,), is dead.

He died at the age of 68.

Nkanga, who is the National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications.

Spokesman of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, confirmed the demise of the former governor on Friday afternoon.

Robinson said, “Yes he died on Christmas Eve.

It is just unfortunate.”

Nkanga, born on January 27, 1952, was the military governor of Akwa Ibom from September 1990 to January 1992 during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

He contested for the governorship seat of Akwa Ibom State under the platform of the National Democratic Party and lost to Obong Victor Attah.