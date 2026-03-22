The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has condemned the sexual assault recorded during the Ozoro Fertility Festival in Delta State, describing it as a degrading and barbaric treatment of women. In a Sunday statement obtained by TVC News, the First Lady maintained that no such tradition grants any…...

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has condemned the sexual assault recorded during the Ozoro Fertility Festival in Delta State, describing it as a degrading and barbaric treatment of women.

In a Sunday statement obtained by TVC News, the First Lady maintained that no such tradition grants any man the right to violate the dignity or freedom of a woman or girl.

She said, “I watched the horrific viral footage emerging from Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, showing girls physically and sexually assaulted, subjected to degrading and barbaric treatment during what was supposed to be a community festival.

“Whilst I hold deep respect for the diverse rich cultures and traditions that make us who we are as a people, I believe that no such tradition or custom grants any man the right to violate the dignity or freedom of a woman or girl.”

The First Lady commended the Nigeria Police Force, urging them to arrest and prosecute all suspects linked to the incident.

The statement reads, “I commend the Nigeria Police Force for the arrests already made and urge all relevant authorities to ensure that all perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

“To the victims of this unfortunate incident, I urge you to seek the relevant medical and psychological help. I pray for your healing, peace and strength at this difficult time.”

TVC News previously reported that the Former President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly, Ovie Umuakpo, has dismissed claims that a cultural festival in Ozoro was designed to promote sexual violence, insisting the event was instead hijacked by criminal elements who assau.lted women.

Speaking on TVC News’ “News @ 10”, Umuakpo described the viral narrative of a “rape festival” as false and damaging, clarifying that the event in question was the traditional Albedo festival held in Ozoro, Delta State.

“There is nothing like a rape festival in Ozoro or anywhere in Isokoland. The festival celebrated was the ‘Alue-Do’ festival in Ozoro. Unfortunately, some misguided persons took advantage of it to molest and harass innocent women,” he said.