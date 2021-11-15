Chairman, Oyo State Muslim Community, Alhaji Kunle Sanni says the community does not belong to any political party but always fights for justice for the Muslims.

Alhaji Sanni stated this in Ibadan at a programme reception organised by National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, NACOMYO, Oyo State Chapter for new Muslim Commissioners, Local Government Chairmen, National Amirah of FOMWAN and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He explained that courses being fought for by the Community were always for the generality of the Muslims and not for any selfish interest.

” We are not asking for any selfish things. None of my children is working with Oyo State Government to say that that is whom we are fighting for but for the generality of the Muslims. A Muslim who wakes up and does not wish for the progress of his fellow Muslims is not worthy of calling a Muslim”

Alhaji Sanni said the Muslim Community is apolitical but what has always been its business is fairness and equality to all religions by the State government.

” We are not APC. What is the difference between APC and PDP? Are they not the same? Our interest is what is due for the Muslims, give it to us and do the same to the Christians but there must not be injustice at all”

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Abdulrahman Abdulraheem said the case of some foreign missionaries attached to Evangelist Daniel Kolenda visiting some public schools to preach would not be swept under the carpet.

He explained that thorough investigations were on to know how the team gained access into the schools without due process.

“There have been an existing circular regarding religious activities in schools which we update from time to time. If there is any visitor to our schools, even if they want to donate materials there, after meeting the principals, they must get approvals from the Ministry before such visitors could address the students. We don’t allow students to interact with visitors without observing the protocols.”

“The incident rally baffled us in the Ministry and personally I have sleepless nights on the case and we have taken a lot of steps which I might not be able to reveal now but I’m assuring you that the case

will not be swept under the carpets. We must check such excesses. ”

The Commissioner exonerated both the Chairman and Permanent Secretary of the State Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM from the incident stressing that they were not pre-informed of the visits to schools by the Evangelist Kolenda’s team.

“Though, both the Chairman and the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM are Christians but the truth is that they were not responsible for the incident. They are innocent regarding the matter”.

Barrister Abdraheem explained that measures had also been adopted to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future emphasising that excesses like preaching in schools would be checked.

“We will make necessary amendments and forgive us and we are assuring you that such will not happen again”.

“When I saw their letter of apology, I was happy but when there was a report the following day of another visit, it really saddened my heart but we have taken different steps and you will soon see the result”.

He confirmed the receipt of the letter by Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria on the development explaining that he has had an interaction with the executives of the body on the situation.

The Commissioner noted that in line with the open door policy of Engr Seyi Makinde’s administration, his office is always open urging people to channel their complaints directly to him rather than going on social media.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun explained that Governor Seyi Makinde would continue to be fair to all religions noting that out of the 17 new commissioners, 9 are Muslims while 8 are Christians.

He called for continuous prayers for the success of Governor Makinde in line “with Prophet Muhammad’s instructions that we should pray for our leaders”

The Chairman on the occasion, Professor Rashid Aderinoye enjoined NACOMYO and other Islamic organisations not to be far from their representatives in government stressing that their regular interaction would resolve many agitations.

In a lecture by Imam Habeebulahi Buhari, the Islamic cleric enjoined the Muslim political office holders to ensure the fear of Allah in all their dealings while workings in the cause of Allah should also be paramount in their undertakings.

Earlier, the coordinator, NACOMYO, Oyo State Chapter, Alhaji Dawood Afolabiĺ said it has become the tradition of the Chapter to organise a prayer reception for Muslim political appointees and other personalities in order to team up to advance the cause of Islam.

He emphasized that no individual could buy NACOMYO as the organisation stands for justice and fair treatment adding that as long as the government played its part, there would not be cause for any clash.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Titles, Chief Bayo Lawal was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju while the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Alhaja Kafilah Omolabake Olayiwola also has a representative at the reception.

Other political functionaries in attendance are Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe Chairman Ibadan North Local Government, Hon. Yusuf Shuaib Oladejo and representative of Chairman, Association of Local Government Employee of Nigeria, ALGON, Oyo State Chapter. Hon. Sanda Sikiru Oyedele.

The new Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Barrister Kazeem Gbadamosi and the new National executives of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, FOMWAN led by the Amirah, Alhaja Rafiah Sanni participated in the programme.