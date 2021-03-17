The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly , Hon Adebo Ogundoyin has applauded the State Governor, Seyi Makinde for his resolve to improve infrastructure and boost the economy of the State through the flag off of the General Gas Akobo, Ibadan flyover.

The Speaker in a statement released shortly after the ceremony said the flag off was another milestone by the present administration.

The Speaker expressed optimism that the new Contractor handling the project , Messr Peculiar Ultimate would speed up work on the flyover and execute it to specifications.

According to Hon Ogundoyin, when completed residents, commuters and motorists will heave a sigh of relief from traffic congestion and gridlock which has become the hallmark of the area.