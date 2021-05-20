The Oyo State Government has declared Friday as public holiday.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the governor approved the holiday to enable the state conduct a hitch free local government election set to hold on Saturday.

The statement urged every resident of Oyo State to go about their duties peacefully, while coming out en-masse to their respective voting areas and participate in the election.

According to the statement “His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has authorised the declaration of Friday, May 21, 2021, as public holiday.

The declaration of the holiday is to enable residents of the state participate freely in the council elections billed to hold on Saturday May 22, 2021.