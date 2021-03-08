A joint team of Ibarapa security operatives, including Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilante, and other groups have arrested a Fulani warlord said to be terrorising Oyo communities, Iskilu Wakili.

He was arrested after a gun battle on Sunday.

Reports say Wakili and his gang were involved in the killings and kidnapping of several people in Ibarapa, Oke Ogun, Oyo State.

His arrests comes seven days after his second-in-command, Isiaka Muhammadu, was arrested alongside four others.

Wakil and his gang members are now in custody of the Divisional Police Office in Igbo Ora, Oyo State.

Meanwhile, the Police have also detained the Odua Peoples Congress members their involvement in arson and murder while carrying out the arrest of Wakili.

Due to Wakili’s state of health, the Commissioner of Police, directed that he be taken to the hospital while others are being interrogated.

The command further said anybody that has any case against Iskilu Wakili should report it to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID) Iyaganku Ibadan for discreet Investigation.