The Oyo State house of Assembly has urged State government to explore the possibility of using Public Private Partnership, PPP arrangement for the construction of parking lots in public places across the State.

The appeal was contained in a report presented by the House Committee on Investment Monitoring and State Economic Planning after interfacing with officials of the Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership Agency on the provision of parking lots in public places on PPP initiative.

The report read by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ademola Popoola Ibadan South East 2, appealed to the Oyo State Government to come up with an arrangement that will enable individuals and corporate bodies to invest in the construction of parking lots in public places in the State.

According to the report, lack of parking lots in most public places is responsible for the heavy traffic usually experienced in those areas.

The committee also recommended that the State House of Assembly should constitute a Joint Committee which will work with the Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership Agency and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies with a view to designing a plan of action on the provision of public parking lots through PPP.

The House after accepting the report, assured that further deliberations made on the recommendations.