The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to investigate allegations of coordinated efforts to sideline indigenous barge operators at Nigeria’s seaports. The directive, conveyed in a statement on Monday by the minister’s Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, followed complaints by local operators over…...

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to investigate allegations of coordinated efforts to sideline indigenous barge operators at Nigeria’s seaports.

The directive, conveyed in a statement on Monday by the minister’s Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, followed complaints by local operators over what they described as unfair practices threatening their survival.

According to the operators, “there is a coordinated and deliberate attempt by certain foreign interests to edge them out of business.”

They warned that “these actions, if left unchecked, could significantly weaken local capacity and disrupt the balance of competition within Nigeria’s maritime logistics chain.”

The group further alleged that “policies, operational bottlenecks, and preferential treatment allegedly being accorded to some foreign-linked entities by certain terminal operators are creating an uneven playing field.”

They added that “these challenges are gradually eroding their market share and threatening the survival of indigenous businesses.”

In response, Oyetola reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting local investments and ensuring fairness in the maritime industry.

He directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, in its role as port economic regulator, to “carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the claims.”

The minister warned that “any form of anti-competitive behaviour or policy inconsistency that disadvantages Nigerian businesses would not be tolerated.”

Oyetola also underscored the importance of stakeholder engagement in addressing industry challenges, noting that it provides a platform for “identifying sectoral challenges and shaping responsive policy interventions.”

He added that the government remains committed to “strengthening the marine and blue economy sector as a driver of national growth, job creation, and sustainable development.”