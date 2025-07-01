The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), charging members to develop a world-class port system aligned with global standards.

At the ceremony held in Abuja, Oyetola urged the newly constituted 11-member Board, chaired by former senator Dayo Adeyeye, to contribute meaningfully to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by fostering efficient, competitive, and globally compliant port operations.

The minister emphasised the pivotal role of the NPA in driving Nigeria’s economic growth through port-generated revenue, export promotion, and improved connectivity between ports and the hinterland.

One year after President Tinubu appointed Adeyeye, the Board now has its full complement and has officially taken its oath of office.

Oyetola reminded members that while the Board is empowered by Section 2 of the NPA Act to provide policy direction, especially on staffing and budget approvals, it must steer clear of operational interference.

“The Board must work as a team to ensure the Authority aligns with national economic goals. The focus should be on oversight and strategic guidance, not day-to-day management,” the minister said.

In response, the Board expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged to “hit the ground running” in pursuit of national economic development.

The NPA remains a critical institution in Nigeria’s trade and logistics sector, with its operations central to the country’s global competitiveness.