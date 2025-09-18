Professor Aliyu Abdu, a nephrologist and academic at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and a consultant at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), has disclosed that between 2015 and 2020, at least 651 kidneys were illegally harvested and transplanted in Nigeria, with an estimated global value exceeding $...

Professor Aliyu Abdu, a nephrologist and academic at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and a consultant at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), has disclosed that between 2015 and 2020, at least 651 kidneys were illegally harvested and transplanted in Nigeria, with an estimated global value exceeding $41 billion.

Professor Abdu shared the staggering figure while speaking at a seminar on National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Standards held in Abuja.

He highlighted that this illegal activity is part of a broader international organ trade, where approximately 10,000 kidneys are sold on the black market each year.

He attributed the growing illicit trade in Nigeria to inadequate regulatory oversight, despite existing laws.

While the National Health Act of 2014 criminalises the commercial sale of human organs and mandates informed donor consent, enforcement has been inconsistent, leaving vulnerable individuals exposed to exploitation.

“Most of the people who fall victim to this are poor and desperate. They’re lured by money without understanding the serious health risks involved,” Abdu said.

He also pointed out that many donors are left without medical support following surgery, often suffering long-term health complications and emotional trauma.

According to him, the underground kidney trade in Nigeria is driven by well-organized criminal networks.

These syndicates typically involve a wide range of actors from recruiters and medical professionals to drivers, travel agents, and insurers all working together to facilitate illegal transplants.

The professor further noted that the lack of cadaveric (deceased donor) kidney donations and the absence of functioning organ banks in the country contribute to the continued reliance on illicit means to meet transplant demands.