Over five thousand women and youths from rural Communities Cross River State are to benefit from the one thousand four hundred bags of rice allotted to the State by the Niger Delta Development Commission to cushion the effect of the second wave of covid-19 in the oil rich region.

The palliatives supervised under the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs also captured People living with Disabilities as part of the beneficiaries.

Coordinator of the distribution in Cross River State, Orok Duke , who spoke with newsmen in Calabar, explained that the sharing of the rice must get to the people living in the rural communities using ward to ward social register and data information of the rural population.

Duke, explained that the gesture was part of social safety net of the Federal Government aimed at cushioning the effect of covid-19 pandemic in Cross River State.

Some of the beneficiaries said the intervention came at a time the economic situation is harsh as a result of the pandemic, they commended the federal and the State Government for remembering them at a critical time of the year.

The people of Cross River State said since its establishment 22 ago by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, this will be the first time women living in the rural Communities will be remembered in the scheme of things by the NDDC.