Oil and gas stakeholders in Osun state say Nigeria is on the path to economic prosperity with a surge in investors.

Delivering a joint lecture at BOWEN University, industry experts Leye Falade and Gbite Falade revealed that over 200 Chinese companies are interested in investing in the country following the Nigeria-China agreement and President Bola Tinubu’s visit to China for the China-Africa Cooperation Forum.

They emphasised Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves, urging a shift towards gas exploration for economic growth.