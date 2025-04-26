Over One Million, five hundred Thousand children in Zamfara State mostly under the ages of five have received Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention medication in the year 2024

The Zamfara State government in collaboration with the U S. President’s Malaria Initiative also distributed 3.2 million Insecticide treated nets to residents between 2023 and 2024

Zamfara State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Muhammed Maradun stated this while addressing newsmen at a press conference to mark this year’s World Malaria day in Gusau

Represent by the permanent Secretary in the ministry, Bashiru Surajo Gusau says the successes were recorded following the state Government collaboration with International organizations and the Media

” Over 1.5 million children mostly under five of age received seasonal malaria chemoprevention in 2024″ The Health Commissioner Said.

” Between 2023-2024, over 3.2 million Insecticide-treated nets were distributed and that was achieved as a result of collaboration with support from the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative” She added.

” Data from 2025 indicates a 98.6% malaria testing rate and 99.2% of positive cases consistently maintained since 2022″ Maradun added.

“Preventative treatment for pregnant women in their first trimester increased from 48% to 80.1% as at first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025” Dr. Nafisa Maintained.

The Zamfara government further stated that the State prevalence rate has reduced

“Our malaria prevalence rate has decreased from 62.8% last December to 54% as of January 2025, with clinically diagnosed cases dropping from 5% in 2023 to under 1% this year”

The World Health Organization and other development partners have pledged to continue to support Zamfara State in surveillance, commodity distribution, data collation and training among others.

The Commissioner seek for continued cooperation to further reduce malaria’s burden, while thanking the State governor Dauda Lawal for prioritizing healthcare delivery.

The theme for this year’s World Malaria Day is “Time to end malaria with us: reinvest, reimagine, reignite,” with the slogan “Stay Committed.”