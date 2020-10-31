The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has described Nigeria’s diverse culture as a tool that should unite the country and not divide it.

Speaking as the guest speaker at the “Arewa House At 50 Anniversary”, Fayemi said the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates was one of the best things that have happened to the country.

He said the amalgamation was to the interest of the nation.

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the governors’ forum said late Sarduan of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello espoused high morality while alive, and tasked leaders to draw inspirations from him.

He urged leaders to eschew religious intolerance, mutual suspicion and ethnocentrism, saying they have not the nation’s growth.

The Ekiti governor identified equity and inclusion as panacea for national growth, adding that restructuring must be for the good of all.

Arewa House Museum or Arewa House is centre for research and historical documentations under Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It is a house museum located in Kaduna, Kaduna State, in Northwest Nigeria.

The Arewa House at 50 anniversary celebration is holding in Kaduna.