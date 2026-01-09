Otunba Tolani has penned a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Sir Gilbert Chagoury on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing the elder statesman and philanthropist as a man whose life is defined not by age, but by the enduring impact of his service, leadership, and generosity. In a message markin...

Otunba Tolani has penned a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Sir Gilbert Chagoury on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing the elder statesman and philanthropist as a man whose life is defined not by age, but by the enduring impact of his service, leadership, and generosity.

In a message marking the milestone, Otunba Tolani said Sir Chagoury’s journey stands as an extraordinary example of how far-sighted leadership and steadfast mentorship can shape institutions and transform countless lives across generations.

According to him, Sir Chagoury’s influence goes beyond formal guidance, noting that his counsel represents a “living legacy” that continues to inspire people in leadership, business, and community service.

Recalling their first meeting, Otunba Tolani said the warmth, wisdom, and clarity Sir Chagoury displayed left an indelible impression on him, adding that the lessons shared both through words and personal example have helped shape his values, choices, and understanding of true leadership.

He noted that Sir Chagoury’s acts of giving are often carried out quietly, yet their reach remains deep and wide, touching individuals, families, and institutions in ways that continue to yield long-term benefits.

The tribute described the celebrant as a man of abiding principles and lasting influence, whose life reflects meaning, service, and uncommon distinction, built on decades of consistent commitment to excellence.

“As you glide into the illustrious league of octogenarians, I salute your 80 distinguished years on earth thus far,” Otunba Tolani said, stressing that the celebration goes beyond the passage of time to honour the remarkable and ongoing impact of Sir Chagoury on people and communities.

He added that Sir Chagoury’s legacy is evident not only in the structures and institutions he has helped build, but also in the lives he has mentored and inspired to pursue purposeful leadership and service to society.

Otunba Tolani concluded by extending warm wishes to the celebrant, praying for continued strength, peace, and fulfillment as he marks the landmark birthday, while urging younger generations to draw lessons from a life devoted to service, integrity, and generosity.

Sir Gilbert Chagoury’s 80th birthday has continued to attract tributes from admirers who see his life as a powerful reminder that true success is measured by the positive difference made in the lives of others.