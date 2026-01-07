The management of The Sun Newspaper has commended the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, for his people-oriented development initiatives within his first two years in office, leading to his emergence as The Sun Governor of the Year 2025. The announcement was made in Calabar duri...

The management of The Sun Newspaper has commended the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, for his people-oriented development initiatives within his first two years in office, leading to his emergence as The Sun Governor of the Year 2025.

The announcement was made in Calabar during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr Onouha Ukeh, who led the newspaper’s management team to formally inform the Governor of the honour. The award followed an independent assessment of the administration’s performance since assuming office.

The evaluation focused on the pace and spread of development projects across the state, with emphasis on infrastructure renewal and institutional strengthening aimed at repositioning Cross River State for sustainable growth.

Projects highlighted during the assessment include the remodelling of the Governor’s Office, the construction of an ultra-modern state library, the development of a botanical garden, and the execution of multiple road projects across the state.

The Sun management explained that the award is reserved for leaders whose governance efforts demonstrate measurable impact and contribute to broader development outcomes.

Governor Otu expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to service delivery and improving the living conditions of Cross Riverians. He noted that his government is focused on consolidating existing structures while laying strong foundations for long-term and sustainable development.