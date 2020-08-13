The All progressives Congress in Edo state has promised residents that they will enjoy the benefits of its government when voted into power.

This pledge was made as the party took its campaign to Edo north, comprising Agenebode, Ekperi and Auchi.

First, the governorship candidate of the party alongside his deputy visited the palace of the Okumagbe of Weppa Wano kingdom, George Egabor who gave his Royal blessings.

Then it was time for the campaign to hit the different areas, at one of the areas the sea of heads was evident. Thousands of people trooped out to listen to what the apc candidate has in his bag.

The excited crowd were more than receptive as the party dished out it’s plans. Auchi recorded the largest gathering so far.

After the campaign, the crew paid a courtesy visit to the Otaru of Auchi where the governorship candidate of the APC was turbaned with the title, Itsemakhona of Auchi.