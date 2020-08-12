Osun State Government has placed a ban on social activities at this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival.

The government approved observance of traditional rites and routines associated with the festival by Osun worshipers alone.

The State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Obawale Adebisi disclosed this when he led some of his colleagues l to the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

The Commissioner said the development is due to increasing cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the state in the last few weeks.

Oba Jimoh Olanipekun commended the step taken by the State Government and promised to ensure strict adherence with NCDC protocols by only those that will be allowed into the grove.

The Grand finale of the festival holds on Friday this week