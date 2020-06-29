The Osun State Police Command has arrested and paraded seven suspected rapists in Osogbo.

Parading the suspects at the Command headquaters, the Commissioner of Police Undie Andie warned criminals in the state to desist or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

One of the suspects is a 50 year old man identified as Adeleye Fayemiwo who allegedly raped his 13 year old daughter in Ibokun.

He made confessional statements to the crime.

Other suspected rapists include; Isiaka Adeyonmbo who alledgely raped a 16year old girl, Jacob Ayinla who was said to have raped a 15 year old girl under the pretence of buying pito drinks, a locally made beverage from her and Oyerinde Oyeniyi who allegedly raped an 11 year old daughter of his landlord.

Also paraded were Afolabi Isiaka who was alleged to have defiled a 7 year old girl.

The police also arrested and paraded Eronse Balat for sexually assaulting a physically challenged woman who is now suspected to be pregnant.

Mr Balat denied the charge saying that the 23year old physically challenged lady is his girlfriend and that the intercourse was by mutual consent.

The Commissioner of Police said the suspects will be arraigned in court and advised parents and guardians to keep close watch on their children and wards.