Osun State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the State, following the violence that broke out between Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities on Saturday.

The declaration of the curfew became necessary to douse tension in the troubled area.

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the curfew will subsist until further notice.

The statement enjoins citizens and residents of the affected Local Government Areas to comply with this directive as any person found contravening the order will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had on Saturday evening ordered immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army to restore law and order to the communities following a violence that broke out between them over land dispute leading to sporadic shooting.

Findings revealed that one person each from both communities have died Sunday morning while residents besieged palace of Olobu of Ilobu when TVC News visited.

As at the time of filling this report, combined Security Operatives including officers of the Nigerian Army have taking over the areas to maintain law and order.