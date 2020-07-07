The Osun Police command has warned commercial motorists to comply strictly with rules guiding inter-state movements or risk being prosecuted.

The state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie stated this during a meeting with leaders of major motor unions held at the state Police Command in Osogbo.

The federal government had on 1st of July lifted ban on inter state movement, but commercial buses are only allowed to travel at 50% capacity with the passengers who must also use their face masks.

However, findings revealed that some motorists are still not complying with the directive. They carry more than 50% of what the federal Government has approved.

This brings about the meeting held at the instance of the state Commissioner of Police with leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN

The commissioner of Police said his personnel would soon begin enforcement on the road and at various motor parks across the State.

He stressed the need to ensure provision of hand sanitizers, inferred thermometer, soap and and water at their motor parks to prevent the spread of the virus.