The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Olubiyi Ajagunla, has called for greater respect for the traditional institution and preservation of Yoruba culture in the interest of future generations.

Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla, who chaired the 15th coronation anniversary and book launch of the Ataoja of Osogbo, urged the traditional ruler to continue strengthening unity among his subjects and beyond.

The lawmaker described Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olaonipekun as an outstanding monarch who has played a pivotal role in promoting unity, peace, and development within the community.

He also donated the sum of ten million naira for the launch of the book “Crowned by Fate”, a biography of Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olaonipekun, while reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to elevating Osogbo’s infrastructure and industrial development to new heights.

Extending his heartfelt prayers to Almighty God for many more years of impactful leadership for the Ataoja, Senator Ajagunla wished Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun a peaceful reign characterized by progress and prosperity for Osogbo and its people.

Speaking on behalf of the Osogbo Elders’ Council, Prince Adeleke Oduola commended the senator for his deep affection for Osogbo and assured him of their unwavering support.