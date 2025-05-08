A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Osun, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the heads of security agencies in the country to go after those financing insecurity the country.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, who made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, said that the recent attacks on Benue and Plateau states, where many innocent people were killed was pathetic and unacceptable.

According to him, as long as the bandits are still having access to food and ammunition, it would be difficult to crush them.

The APC Chieftain said once sources of supply of the basic human needs and weapons are cut off by arresting those supplying the criminals, security agencies would be able to curtail activities of the insurgents.

The former lawmaker who noted that criminals cannot operate without support from certain quarters, challenged security agencies to work harder to identify the suppliers of weapons and operational vehicles, hard drugs among others to the bandits.

” The point is that to effectively combat insecurity in the country, it is important to target the individuals and entities that are bankrolling criminal activities and insurgencies.

” This, however, requires a multifaceted approach for high, including strengthening intelligence gathering and analysis, implementing robust anti-corruption measures, and fostering international cooperation to disrupt financial flows.

“And this is the area the security agencies need to beam their search lights.

“There is no doubt that the security agencies are doing their best and the result of their efforts is glaring for all to see but more needed to be done in exposing the sponsors this evil act”.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, who declared that incessant killings of innocent Nigerians should not be allowed to go on, unchallenged, saying those using the insecurity to score political points against the President should be treated as enemies of the country.

The APC chieftain commended the President for his efforts at tackling insecurity in the last two years, urging him to allow for public prosecution of the financiers of the bandits with optimism that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.