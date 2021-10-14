Osinbajo urges Nigerians to partner FG in providing care for homeless children

Nigeria’s vice President ,Professor Yemi Osibanjo has called on well meaning Nigerians to join hands with the government to provide adequate care for homeless children saying government alone cannot do it.

He said the provision of adequate welfare for vulnerable women and Children in the Society should be collectively shouldered by government and spirited individuals.

The Vice president made this known at the inauguration of an Orphanage in Ondo state capital.

According to him, 90 percent of Nigerian children are homeless; a figure that seems to be growing rapidly.

Other dignitaries including the minister of women affairs and his counterpart in charge of Niger Delta affairs lauded the initiative.