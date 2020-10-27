The National Economic Council has set up committee to engage youth and others on employment, social safety nets and national unity.

The decision was reached after more than four hours of deliberations at an emergency meeting of the Council on Monday.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the committee will engage the youths, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, religious and traditional leaders on employment, social safety net programmes and national unity among other key issues of concern.

The meeting was presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and attended by Governors, FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of Police, representatives from the Military, the Directorate of State Security, and the National Human Rights Commission.

The committee will develop a comprehensive framework under the auspices of the council that would coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both the Federal and State Governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

The committee will be chaired by the Vice President while members are governors representing the six geopolitical zones.

The members are:

a. Governor of Sokoto State

b. Governor of Borno Statae

c. Governor of Niger State

d. Governor of Ondo State

e. Governor of Ebonyi State

f. Governor of Delta State

NEC also commended the Nigeria Police and Security agencies for their handling of the disturbances in some States of the Federation while also noting its unequivocal belief that most members of the Nigerian security personnel are law abiding and are capable of restoring law and order in the country.