Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 15 persons were feared dead and others injured.

Governor Ortom sympathizes with his Borno State counterpart and describes the attack as shocking and unfortunate.

He expresses optimism that Governor Zulum will not be deterred by the reprehensible ambush as he continues to work with security agencies to restore peace to all parts of his state.

Governor Ortom condoles with families of those who lost their lives in the attack and prays God to grant their souls eternal rest.