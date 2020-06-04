Organised labour has called for a national legislative labour retreat to foster mutual understanding between labour and the National Assembly.

Labour leaders, who suggested this during a courtesy visit on the leadership of the House of Representatives, also made a case for some laws requiring urgent legislative action.

They called for transparency in the Oil and Gas Sector, reform of power sector logjam and an end to the continuous exploitation of consumers, and want government to put in place a credible National database in a globalised system.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who led other labour leaders to the green chamber, also used the opportunity of the visit to condemn the ongoing travails of the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina and pledges support for his re election bid

The leadership of the House, On its part assures the visiting labour delegation that they will continue to put people first in their decisions.