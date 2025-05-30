Major General Moses Gara, Commander of Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), has convened a high-level security engagement with leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) at the Signature Hotel in Makurdi in a renewed effort to decisively address the persistent security challenges plaguing Benue State and its environs.

The closed-door meeting, which included critical stakeholders such as security agencies and local government officials, focused on resolving long-standing issues such as farmer/herder conflicts, targeted and retaliatory killings, kidnapping, and cattle rustling, all of which have significantly harmed regional peace and stability.

Major General Gara reaffirmed the commitment of OPWS to restoring law and order through inclusive dialogue and multi-stakeholder collaboration.

He urged MACBAN leaders to support the ongoing efforts by shunning acts of lawlessness, encouraging peaceful coexistence, and promptly reporting any threats to security.

He further emphasised that sustainable peace is a prerequisite for agricultural revitalization and socio-economic development in Benue State.

“This meeting is a bold and necessary step toward isolating criminal elements, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting peaceful cohabitation among communities. Dialogue must supersede confrontation if we are to achieve enduring stability,” Major General Gara asserted.

The Commander assured participants that grievances raised during the meeting would be escalated to the state government and relevant national authorities for redress. He also reiterated OPWS’s zero tolerance for impunity, stressing the imperative of upholding the rule of law in the pursuit of justice.

The initiative underscores a strategic shift towards proactive civil-military engagement aimed at de-escalating tensions, dismantling networks of violence, and creating a conducive environment for peacebuilding.

All participants were charged to remain vigilant and committed to the resolutions reached, while encouraging communities to report infractions through legal and recognized channels rather than resorting to extra-judicial actions.

The outcome of this stakeholder meeting signals a new phase of partnership in confronting insecurity and rebuilding trust.

If fully implemented, the agreed frameworks will bolster security architecture, reinvigorate the local economy, and improve the overall wellbeing of the citizens of Benue State.