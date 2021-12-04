Opu-Nembe kingdom commends Diri’s Intervention In Aiteo oil, gas spill

The Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo the 8th, has expressed appreciation to Governor Douye Diri for condemning the non-stoppage of the oil and gas spill.

The monarch, on behalf of his kinsmen lamented the continued destruction done to the environment and the loss of livelihood of the people of Opu-Nembe kingdom.

He commends the state Governor, Douye Diri, for setting up a committee aimed to assess the extent and effect of the spill.

The monarch calls on regulatory bodies to show more concern for the well being of the people as well as reduce their sufferings.