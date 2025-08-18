Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has handed over a cache of recovered weapons to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW)....

Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has handed over a cache of recovered weapons to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The formal handover, held on Sunday, 17 August 2025, was presided over by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander OPSH, Major General Folusho Oyinlola.

The items handed over included 220 small arms and light weapons, 1,874 rounds of ammunition and 83 cartridges seized from criminal elements.

Major General Oyinlola said the recoveries underscored the Federal Government’s determination to curb insecurity and end the proliferation of illegal arms across communities.

He urged the public to support ongoing efforts towards building an arms-free society, noting that OPSH has recorded significant progress through both kinetic and non-kinetic operations.

Receiving the weapons on behalf of the Director-General of NCCSALW, Deputy Director-General Abdul Adamu commended OPSH for its success in disrupting armed criminal networks.

He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to working with security agencies to rid the country of illicit weapons and appealed for citizens’ support in the campaign against illegal arms, stressing that collective action is essential for lasting peace and security.