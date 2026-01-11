The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that his removal from office can’t be determined by public criticism. Wike spoke on Sunday during a thank-you visit to Obio/Akpor, where he addressed party leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youths. Wike, during the ...

Wike spoke on Sunday during a thank-you visit to Obio/Akpor, where he addressed party leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youths.

His statement came amid political tension in Rivers State and his perceived political rift with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which has gained wide attention within the state and beyond.

The Minister, while extolling the importance of the voting bloc in the region, insisted that political power is earned through strength and strategic action, warning that Obio/Akpor Local Government Area remains a decisive force in Rivers State politics.

The Minister said, “There is no sentiment, there is no emotion. Politics is an interest; the interest of your people. Power is not given; we struggle for it. After all, if Donald Trump did not have power, would he go to Venezuela to pick a president? He wouldn’t. Because he has power, that’s why he can act.

“So for the people of Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes governor. All these people commenting from the sidelines, ask them if their local government, which produced only 5,000 votes, can challenge one that produced 40 per cent of the votes? Let us see how it will work.”

Wike added, “We will use our strength to punish them. Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio/Akpor making the pronouncement. Nobody has become the senator of Rivers East without Obio/Akpor deciding. So, if you like abusing us, after abusing us, come and look for the votes—and we will punish you with the votes.”

The former Rivers State governor also dismissed calls for his removal from office, stressing that such decisions rest solely with the President.

“Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes I cannot offer anything again, he has the right, not that you should tell him. I am proud that the people of Obio/Akpor, the people of Rivers State, and Nigerians know we have not disappointed them in the FCT,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Gift Worlu, praised Wike’s political influence, describing him as a major asset to the council, the state, and the nation. He commended Wike’s performance across various offices, including chairman, chief of staff, governor, and minister, and stressed the council’s loyalty to his leadership.

“When it comes to who should be President of Nigeria in 2027, we know where to go. As for the governorship of Rivers State, we know where not to go. We will not go the way of ingratitude, disappointment, or disloyalty,” Worlu said.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, reaffirmed the legislature’s support for Wike and President Tinubu.

“On behalf of the RSHA, we assure you of our prayers and support as you continue to support Mr President. Don’t bother about detractors. The real people of Nigeria know your worth. They know you are helping the President deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Amaewhule said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of renewed political tension in Rivers State. On Thursday, the Rivers Assembly, led by Amaewhule, formally commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, over alleged gross misconduct.