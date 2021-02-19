The inauguration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s second term in office will be attended by only five hundred people, as the committee says all the activities of government for the inauguration would be low-key.

The committee also said only 400 people would be allowed to attend the dinner coming up in the evening of the inauguration day.

The Chairman of the 25-man inauguration committee and Deputy Governor-elect, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, stated this while speaking with journalists on the activities lined up for the ceremony, on Friday.

According to him, the reason for the decision to have a low-key celebration was to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

He said, “It is important to stress that attendance at every function will be strictly by invitation. This is in order to control the crowd and reduce the risks associated with COVID -19. In other words, the venues will be a no-go area for individuals without official invitation cards.

“For more emphasis, the Dome which sits full capacity of 1,800 guests will now sit 500 for the inauguration while it will accommodate only 400 for the state dinner later in the evening.”

