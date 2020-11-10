Men of the Ogun State Police Command have killed one armed robbery suspect while exchanging gun fire with a group of armed robbers at Ikenne area of Ogun state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press release claimed that the suspect was killed in the early hours of Monday when policemen at Ikenne divisional headquarters received a distress call that a group of armed robbers had blocked a major road along Olabiro area and dispossessing people of their valuables at gun point.

He explained that, the Divisional Police Officer at Ikenne quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene and on sighting the policemen, they engaged them in gun battle which lasted for several minutes.

He added that at the end, one of the suspected robbers was shot dead while others escaped with various degree of gun shot injuries.

He noted that items recovered from the dead robber include, one cut to size locally made gun, one live cartridge and one expended cartridge.

The release added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun commended his officers and warned that those who are deluding themselves that police are not working again, should have a rethink or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.