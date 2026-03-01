The Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a fatal road traffic crash involving a yam-laden truck and a tricycle has claimed one life and left three others seriously injured at Aiyetoro Junction along the traffic light corridor in the Epe area of the State. In a Sunda...

The Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a fatal road traffic crash involving a yam-laden truck and a tricycle has claimed one life and left three others seriously injured at Aiyetoro Junction along the traffic light corridor in the Epe area of the State.

In a Sunday statement signed by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, the truck lost control and smashed the stationary commercial tricycle while attempting a U-turn along the inward section of the Eleko junction.

The statement reads, “Preliminary findings reveal that the loaded truck (AGL 764 XB) coming from Ijebu-Ode, attempted a U-turn inward Eleko at the junction when the driver reportedly lost control and violently rammed into a stationary tricycle (SMK 127 QR). The devastating impact claimed one life and left three other occupants with severe injuries.

“LASTMA operatives who were on routine traffic management duties in the vicinity responded with commendable promptness. In concert with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service and military personnel, they successfully extricated three critically injured victims from the mangled wreckage.”

The statement added, “The FRSC conveyed the deceased and the injured victims to General Hospital, Epe, for medical attention and necessary procedures, while security agencies maintained order throughout the rescue exercise and facilitated the restoration of traffic flow.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed.

He further wished the injured a swift recovery and urged security authorities to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the underlying cause of the accident, with a view to ensuring that any individual found culpable faces due legal consequences.