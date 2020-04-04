Ondo state has recorded its first confirmed case of the Coronavirus.

This was revealed by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on his Twitter handle.

He said, We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVID-19 case in Ondo State.”

According to Governor Akeredolu, the infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored.

He added that the state has activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Governor also said; “The index case is a military officer who was a returnee from India. He has been in isolation since he returned and has been monitored by the medical team of the Military and our state team throughout this period.”

With this latest case in Ondo, Nigeria now has a total of 210 confirmed COVID 19 infections.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, with 98 cases.

Abuja is a distant second with 38 while Osun state is third with 20 cases.

24 persons have been discharged with two deaths recorded.