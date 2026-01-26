About 15 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 are involved in drug use, a figure nearly three times higher than the global average, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has said. According to M...

About 15 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 are involved in drug use, a figure nearly three times higher than the global average, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has said.

According to Marwa, the agency recorded 336 arrests and seized 22,316 kilogrammes of illicit substances.

Mr. Marwa made the disclosure during a courtesy visit with his delegation to Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the governor’s office in Akure.

Presenting comprehensive data on drug use prevalence, enforcement outcomes and cannabis production across the country, with particular emphasis on Ondo State, Mr. Marwa said seven Nigerians in the age bracket consumes drugs, describing the figure as unacceptably high.According to him, drug use prevalence in Ondo State stands at 17 per cent, translating to roughly 400,000 users.

He compared this with 33 per cent in Lagos State, about two million users and 24 per cent in Oyo State.

Providing operational figures, Mr. Marwa disclosed that in 2025 alone, the NDLEA command in Ondo State made 336 arrests, seized 22,316 kilogrammes of illicit substances, and secured 62 convictions.

He added that 207,000 kilogrammes of cannabis were seized and destroyed from farms and plantations across the state within the period.

The NDLEA chairman also revealed that the agency’s counselling and rehabilitation centre in Ondo State treated 243 drug users last year, describing Ondo as the highest producer of cannabis in Nigeria, due to favourable climate and soil condit

Responding, Governor Aiyedatiwa pledged the full support of his administration to the NDLEA following the launch of the agency’s Alternative Development Programme in Ondo State.

He commended Marwa for personally leading the programme rather than delegating it, describing the move as a demonstration of commitment to curbing illicit drug cultivation, production, trafficking, and consumption.

He praised the NDLEA for complementing enforcement with the initiative, which would provide farmers with alternative livelihoods.