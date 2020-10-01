The Ondo State police command has arrested six suspects in connection with Tuesday’s clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, in Ipele Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of the State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the arrests on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspects were allegedly responsible for the destruction of the billboards of the APC governorship candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in Ipele community.

He also said efforts were on to track and apprehend those behind the destruction of the PDP billboards.