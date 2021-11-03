Ondo PDP, Akeredolu trade words over withdrawal of military checkpoints

Soldiers have withdrawn from various checkpoints mounted on major border areas and hot spots across Ondo state.

Checkpoints along Ago Ajayi, Owo Ikare Junction, Owena, Ajue, Igbara Oke and Uso Owo have all been dismantled.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has raised alarm over the development.

It attributed the withdrawal to the alleged refusal of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to pay allowances due to the security personnel.

The party appealed to Governor Akeredolu, to immediately pay the outstanding allowances due to the security personnel without further delay.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, warned the opposition PDP not to politicise the situation

He said the state government is more particular about the safety of lives and property of people of the state.

Mr. Ojogo said the PDP attacks on the state government is designed to discredit the state security outfit, Amotekun, and lambasted the opposition for playing up the issue of non-payment of allowance to the military.